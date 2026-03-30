Peddi Likely to Be Deferred from April 30 Release?

The much-awaited film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is likely to be postponed from its initially planned release date of April 30. The makers are reportedly considering a more favourable release window in May or June this year.



The delay is said to be due to pending VFX work for a few key episodes and the complete footage expected to reach the makers by April 26. Even two reshoots were done to enhance the film’s overall impact and entertainment value. “Nothing has been finalized yet,” a source close to the production house revealed. However, industry insiders suggest that the postponement is highly likely.



According to sources, director Sukumar has been reportedly roped in to personally supervise crucial action sequences, along with monitoring the quality of VFX work to ensure top-notch quality since the film is being directed by his erstwhile assistant Buchi Babu Sana. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has dedicated nearly two years to the film, undergoing a significant physical transformation, including a muscular look and maintaining long hair for his role.



Sources indicate that the film has shaped up extremely well, and a slight delay will only help in delivering a more polished product. “Postponing the release won’t make much difference. With mega fans eagerly awaiting this magnum opus, a mid-summer release could be an ideal choice,” an industry expert noted.



Earlier, big-ticket films like Salaar and Pushpa The Rise were also postponed to ensure high-quality VFX output. Makers today prioritize delivering a satisfying cinematic experience, especially as Telugu films continue to expand their global reach.



The film’s music has already created a buzz, with songs like “Chikri Chikri” topping the charts. The teaser has also received a positive response, building strong anticipation ahead of its release.