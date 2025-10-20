Peddi: Buchi Babu Sana Offers a Key Release Date Update

Ram Charan’s Peddi is one of the most awaited films of 2026. The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. On the occasion of Diwali, the young filmmaker revealed a few interesting updates on Peddi.



He stated that they are planning to release the movie on March 26, 2026, coinciding with Sri Rama Navami. The previous release date was March 27. So, the pan-Indian movie's release has been advanced by a day.



AR Rahman-composed romantic song will drop in November.



About 60 percent of the shoot is completed. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead opposite Charan in the film. Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divvyendu Sharma and others will be seen in different roles.



Peddi is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

