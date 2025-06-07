Pawan Kalyan Watches Hari Hara Veera Mallu Thrice

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is stepping into uncharted territory with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a grand-scale period action entertainer — the first of its kind in his illustrious career.

Originally scheduled for a June 12 release, the film has now been postponed indefinitely, but the buzz around it only continues to grow.



Director Jyothi Krishna, who attended an event in Machilipatnam today, shared some exciting updates about the film that left fans thrilled. He revealed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu features a standout action sequence inspired by the coastal town of Machilipatnam — one that, according to him, has turned out “exceedingly well.”



The director also made a startling revelation: the film’s budget has touched a staggering ₹250 crore, making it one of the most expensive ventures in Telugu cinema. Despite being his directorial debut, Jyothi Krishna seems to have impressed none other than Pawan Kalyan himself.



“Pawan sir has already watched Hari Hara Veera Mallu three times,” the director disclosed. “He sat down with me after one of the viewings and spoke for nearly an hour, appreciating the film and my work. That moment will remain etched in my memory forever.”



Adding to the hype, the director teased a major action set piece in the film — a “seize the ship” style sequence that’s expected to be a major crowd-puller. Given Pawan Kalyan’s massive fan base, it’s safe to say that the theatres are likely to erupt once this high-octane moment plays on screen.



With grand visuals, historical grandeur, and Pawan Kalyan’s magnetic presence, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. All eyes are now on the new release date, which is expected to be announced soon.

