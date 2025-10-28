Pawan Singh Joins I-POPSTAR as ‘Super Judge’ on Amazon MX

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player’s I-POPSTAR has kicked off as a full-blown musical uprising — a first-of-its-kind hunt for India’s first independent pop icon. With King, Aastha Gill, Aditya Rikhari, and Parmish Verma leading as mentors, the show dives deep into the heart of India’s new sound — one that cuts across languages, genres, and borders. 25 young artists have stepped onto the stage to prove that true stardom isn’t manufactured — it’s felt. Over six weeks, contestants will battle it out through auditions, ticketed Gala Rounds, and a Grand Finale that celebrates originality, creativity, and musical courage.

The first few episodes set the bar high as the auditions delivered moments that already feel iconic. Rishabh Panchal opened the series on a euphoric note with his heartfelt lyrics and magnetic stage presence, winning all four buzzers and a spot on Team King, leaving Aastha Gill mock-jealous as she called him “a star quality.”

Episode 2 also saw Radhika Bhide, whose Marathi melody melted every heart in the room. Her authenticity and emotional depth moved King to tears and even had him learning Marathi lines on the spot. With all four mentors fighting for her, she finally chose Team Rikhari. The episode also featured Anurag S turning the stage into a space for social reflection — his folk-rooted ballad addressing violence against women left the judges silent and teary-eyed, earning him a place on Team Aastha Gill, marking it as the highlight of the show already.

Episode 3 sparked a few conversations among the contestants on hold. The auditions drew to a close with Kapil Tamane’s stirring, soul-heavy performance, completing Team Parmish Verma and setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

The Grand Premiere in Episode 4 was an all-out spectacle. Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh joined the mentors as the ‘Super Judge,’ raising the stakes and spirits alike. Charan opened the concert- style episode with such energy that it earned him a standing ovation. Radhika Bhide returned, once again moving the audience to tears — this time leaving even Pawan emotional as he called her his “sister” and blessed her to rise high. Rishabh Panchal got everyone grooving as Pawan declared, “Nothing can stop you; you’re destined to shine.” Indrajeet’s powerful patriotic performance left the room speechless, and Kapil Tamane was praised as “Awaaz ke Dhani” — a voice so rich, it silenced the crowd.

Episode 5 turned the heat all the way up. Jaya Rohilla fired up the stage with her regional pop anthem Keher, getting all the mentors — and Pawan himself — dancing to her hookstep. Elvis ended the episode with an explosive synth-pop act hailed as “ahead of his time,” and a surprise entry — Pookie Popstar — brought the house down with laughter, chaos, and charm.

Now, as the top 12 step into the Gala Rounds, the real test begins. Each will take on daring weekly challenges — blending genres, reworking folk and fusion, and pushing the limits of what Indian pop can sound like. What lies ahead isn’t just competition; it’s evolution. The rhythm’s rising, and so is the next Popstar. Catch it all, only on Amazon MX Player — streaming free across mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.