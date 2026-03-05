Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Advanced

The most awaited film from Tollywood, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is all set to arrive earlier than expected. The makers have officially preponed the release to March 19, locking a sensational release window filled with back-to-back long weekends and extended holiday advantage for nearly two weeks.



This massive entertainer marks the blockbuster reunion of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, a combination that previously created box office history with Gabbar Singh. The duo is now geared up to recreate that magic and deliver a powerful theatrical experience that fans have been eagerly waiting for.



Keeping the film's timelines and overall vision in mind, the team has brought Thaman on board for the background score. DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score. This decision has been made to ensure smooth progress without any delays. This move comes after mutual discussions and has been taken in the best interest of the film.



With a blockbuster combination leading the charge and a dynamic musical duo elevating the experience, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to be more than just a film — it promises to be a grand celebration and a lifetime memory for fans.



Mark the date: March 19. The celebrations begin early.