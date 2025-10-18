Pawan Kalyan's OG OTT Release Date Confirmed

Tollywood's power star, Pawan Kalyan's latest superhit movie 'They Call Him OG' is all set to entertain digital audiences from October 23.

The movie is set to stream on Netflix in five languages including Telugu and Hindi.

Confirming the release, the OTT giant in a post on X, wrote, "Padella Kritham Bombay lo ochina thoofanu.. malli thirigi osthunnadu!"

Padella kritham bombay lo ochina thoofanu.. malli thirigi osthunnadu! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/V61twCD3vu — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 18, 2025

"Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," the post adds.



The movie directed by Sujeeth was released in theaters on September 25 and reportedly bagged over Rs 300 crore in world-wide box office collections.