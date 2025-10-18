 Top
Pawan Kalyan's OG OTT Release Date Confirmed

18 Oct 2025 4:11 PM IST

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are in for a treat as his latest movie, They Call Him OG' is about to make its digital streaming debut. Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy this fan favorite from the comfort of your home.

A still from the movie (Photo: X)

Tollywood's power star, Pawan Kalyan's latest superhit movie 'They Call Him OG' is all set to entertain digital audiences from October 23.

The movie is set to stream on Netflix in five languages including Telugu and Hindi.

Confirming the release, the OTT giant in a post on X, wrote, "Padella Kritham Bombay lo ochina thoofanu.. malli thirigi osthunnadu!"

"Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," the post adds.

The movie directed by Sujeeth was released in theaters on September 25 and reportedly bagged over Rs 300 crore in world-wide box office collections.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
