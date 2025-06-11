Pawan Kalyan’s Promotion Crucial for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’?

Power star Pawan Kalyan may have to step up and actively promote his long-delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu to create buzz and boost confidence among distributors, especially with the film’s budget reportedly crossing ₹200 crore.

“Pawan Kalyan needs to personally take charge of the film’s promotions, especially since it has recently faced unwarranted controversies and production delays,” says a distributor on condition of anonymity. “He is the only big star associated with the project. Director Jyothi Krishna is still relatively new, and while Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead, she doesn’t carry the same star power. So Pawan must lead from the front,” the distributor adds.



Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period action drama, has been in the making for nearly four years and has faced numerous roadblocks. Now, insiders believe it’s Pawan’s presence and star charisma that can inject fresh energy into the film. “If he takes charge of the promotions and highlights the film’s unique elements, all the negativity and delays could quickly fade away,” he insists.

Having successfully led his political campaigns recently, the actor-turned-politician is being urged to now focus on taking Hari Hara Veera Mallu to his fans and a wider audience. “This is his big comeback film. His involvement will not only attract attention but also shift the narrative to a more vibrant and positive space,” the source explains.

Though Pawan has wrapped up filming for his next project, OG, and is preparing to begin Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the team behind Hari Hara Veera Mallu feels he should prioritize promotions for this film. “Today, star-driven promotions are no longer optional—they’re a must. Even legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are aggressively promoting their movies. It’s time for Pawan Kalyan to bring his charisma to the forefront, both before and after the release,” the distributor concludes.

