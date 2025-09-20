Pawan Kalyan’s OG Ticket Price Hike in Telangana

Close on the heels of the Andhra Pradesh government’s approval, the Telangana government has also cleared a ticket price hike for ‘OG’, produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The much-awaited film is slated for release on September 25, 2025, with the official order issued on September 19, 2025.

As per the order, a special 9 PM show will be permitted on September 24, with tickets priced at ₹800 (inclusive of GST). From September 25 to October 4, 2025, ticket prices will see a temporary hike: Single-screen theatres: ₹277 per ticket (up by ₹100 from the standard ₹177), while Multiplexes: ₹445 per ticket (up by ₹150 from the standard ₹295)



After October 4, ticket rates will revert to their regular pricing — ₹177 for single screens and ₹295 for multiplexes.



The request for the hike was made by producer DVV Danayya, with officials clarifying that the move is aimed at helping producers recover their massive production costs. District collectors and licensing authorities have been instructed to oversee the implementation of the revised ticket structure.

