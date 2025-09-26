Pawan Kalyan’s OG registers Sensational Openings In Telugu States

Riding on massive hype and fan frenzy, Power Star Pawan Kalyan has delivered sensational openings with his big-ticket action drama OG. The film raked in over ₹40 crore share on day one in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, setting a new benchmark for his career.



According to trade sources, OG collected around ₹20 crore in the Nizam region, ₹16 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and the rest from the Ceded belt — together making for record-breaking numbers. “These figures include premiere shows across the Telugu states, which witnessed unprecedented crowds,” said a distributor.



The film turned into a one-man show for Pawan Kalyan, whose screen presence electrified theatres. “His entry came after 15 minutes, and the whistles and celebrations that followed shook the halls. From then on, every action block drove fans into a frenzy,” the source added.



Despite mixed reviews in certain pockets, the box-office performance has reaffirmed Pawan Kalyan’s strong pull. Fans thronged theatres in huge numbers, celebrating with fireworks, drum beats, and cutouts both inside and outside cinema halls.



After the setback of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the actor has bounced back in style with OG. With ₹40 crore already collected out of the expected ₹150 crore in Telugu states alone, the film is poised to sustain momentum in the coming days and solidify his much-anticipated comeback.