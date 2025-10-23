Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' Hits Netflix, Sparks Fan Demand for Uncut Version

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is now streaming on Netflix in all languages. The film was directed by Sujeeth. Fans aren't happy with the OTT release, though.

They have been asking for an uncut version of OG, including the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang song, filmed on Neha Shetty. Viewers are upset that several scenes shown in the promo were missing in the final version.



The makers could be planning to release the uncut version on YouTube. We will have to wait and see.



The film collected Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office upon its release on September 25th. Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Shreya Reddy, and Arjun Das are also part of the OG cast. S.S. Thaman composed the music, and it was produced by DVV Danayya.

