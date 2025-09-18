Pawan Kalyan’s OG gets U/A Censor Certificate?

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated film "They Call Him OG" has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. The movie's trailer is set for release on September 20, 2025, building up the excitement for its theatrical release on September 25.

About the Film

Directed by Sujeeth, known for his work on Saaho, produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, Pawan Kalyan plays as Ojas Gambheera, the titular role of a gangster, Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others. Music is composed by Thaman S

Release and Promotions

Theatrical Release: September 25, 2025, in multiple languages. Trailer Release: September 20, 2025

Benefit Shows: 1 AM shows in Andhra Pradesh on September 25 with tickets priced at ₹1,000

Ticket Prices: Hike in ticket prices for the first 10 days of release in Andhra Pradesh, with prices set at ₹125 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes

Streaming and Satellite Rights

Digital Streaming Rights: Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights, to make the film available online after its theatrical run

Satellite Rights: Star Maa has bagged the satellite rights, ensuring the film will later make its way to television screens

According to sources, a huge pre-release promotional event has been planned on September 22 in Hyderabad.