Pawan Kalyan’s New Look Goes Viral After ‘OG’ Pack-Up

Reigning star Pawan Kalyan has reportedly completed filming his portions for the much-anticipated period gangster drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth.

Just two days ago, the actor made a striking public appearance in Vijayawada, which quickly became the talk of the town. Attending a local event, Pawan Kalyan drew massive crowds, with fans turning up in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.



What truly captured attention was his refreshing new look. Dressed in a simple blue T-shirt and black shorts, the actor exuded effortless charm and confidence. The laid-back, minimalistic style resonated with fans, and photos and videos from the event went viral across social media platforms. Admirers praised his down-to-earth appearance and natural charisma.



Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to resume work on his next film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The film’s next shooting schedule is set to begin in July 2025, with Sreeleela starring as the female lead.



With multiple big-ticket projects in the pipeline and every public outing sparking online buzz, Pawan Kalyan continues to captivate audiences and keep his fanbase energized.

