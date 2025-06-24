Pawan Kalyan’s Mother Anjanamma in Good Health, False Rumors Debunked

Speculation surrounding the health of Anjanamma,mother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, was put to rest today after reports of her alleged hospitalization were proven false.

Naga Babu, himself an actor and a Member of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh, took to social media to clarify the situation.





అమ్మ ఆరోగ్యం చాలా బాగుంది.

There is some inaccurate information being circulated,but she is absolutely fine. — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) June 24, 2025





In a social media post, he assured the public that their mother is in excellent health, dismissing the circulating rumors as baseless. "Mother's health is good. There is some inaccurate information being circulated, but she is absolutely fine," he wrote.

