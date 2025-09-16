Pawan Kalyan's Fan Buys First-Week 'OG' Ticket for a Record Price

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, They Call Him OG, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with a theatrical release set for September 25, 2025. The film's promotions are in full swing, and fans are gearing up for massive celebrations, including benefit shows, rallies, and giant cutouts.

In a surprising turn of events, a fan bought a ticket for the first week of the film's release for a record-breaking price. The first ticket was sold for an incredible Rs 5,00,000, purchased by the Pawan Kalyan fan team in North America.

Other high-priced tickets were sold in various locations:

Kukatpally (Viswanath 70mm): The first ticket sold for Rs 1,12,000, with other bids reaching Rs 23,111 and Rs 18,100.



Chennai: The top bid was Rs 1,00,000, while other tickets sold for Rs 47,000 and Rs 25,000.

All the money collected from these auctions will be donated to the Janasena party, showcasing fans' love for the star and their commitment to a good cause.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead.

