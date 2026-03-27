Pawan Kalyan’s Bro Sequel, Director Says Script Is Ready

The fantasy comedy Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Durgha Tej, may soon get a sequel, as director Samuthirakani has confirmed that the script for Bro 2 is ready.



The filmmaker recently revealed that the project is awaiting Pawan Kalyan’s approval. “The script for Bro 2 is ready, just waiting for Pawan Kalyan anna’s green signal,” he said during a media interaction.



Released on July 28, 2023, Bro revolved around Markandeyulu, a workaholic IT professional whose life changes after a tragic accident. He encounters a mysterious figure representing Time, who grants him a second chance to return to Earth for 90 days. The journey pushes him to reconnect with his family and correct his past mistakes, blending fantasy with an emotional core.



While the sequel is now in place at the writing stage, it remains to be seen when Pawan Kalyan will take a call on the project. The actor is currently balancing multiple commitments, including the much-awaited OG.



With the script locked, Bro 2 could move forward once the star gives his nod, raising expectations among fans eager to revisit the film’s unique mix of philosophy and entertainment.

