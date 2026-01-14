Pawan Kalyan's Banner to Collaborate With People Media Factory

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is set to both act in and produce an upcoming film under his own banner, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works.



On the auspicious occasion of the Bhogi festival, a picture of the OG actor with People Media Factory's TG Vishwa Prasad was shared by the teams concerning the two production houses. The meeting is believed to have focused on further deliberations about their future collaborations.





Marking the spirit of new beginnings on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, and taking forward earlier discussions on upcoming projects, Sri @PawanKalyan met with @peoplemediafcy Producer Sri @vishwaprasadtg for further deliberations.#PawanKalyanCreativeWorks pic.twitter.com/GPQAAiQ6BN — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) January 14, 2026









Recently, PK Creative Works announced a project under the direction of Surender Reddy. Vakkantham Vamsi of Kick and Race Gurram fame will be its writer. Vishwa Prasad's most recent theatrical release is The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead.

