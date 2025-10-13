Pawan Kalyan–Anil Ravipudi Film on the Cards?

After directing big stars like Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and Chiranjeevi, young filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is reportedly in talks to team up with superstar Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming project.



“Anil Ravipudi has entered the big league of directors rather quickly, thanks to his blockbusters like Bhagavanth Kesari and the industry hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam,” reveals a source close to the development.



The yet-to-be-titled project is said to be a socially impactful entertainer, blending Ravipudi’s signature humor with a strong message. “This film is part of Pawan Kalyan’s already packed schedule, which includes projects with producers Ram Talluri and Dil Raju,” the source adds.



Reportedly, the film will be a message-driven social drama on the lines of Bhagavanth Kesari, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a powerful, meaningful role. Ravipudi, known for crafting commercial blockbusters, is said to be thrilled about the collaboration.



With Pawan Kalyan’s OG performing moderately and Ustaad Bhagat Singh on the way, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on this project. The combination of Pawan Kalyan and Anil Ravipudi is already being touted as one that could deliver a massive crowd-puller with heart and substance.