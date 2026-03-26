Pawan Kalyan Wishes Speedy Recovery for Ram Charan

Amid widespread rumours about Ram Charan sustaining an injury, the team of Peddi stepped in to clarify the situation and urged fans not to panic.



In an official statement shared on social media, the makers confirmed that the actor is doing absolutely fine. “We’d like to address the recent chatter surrounding a minor incident on the sets of Peddi. Ram Charan Garu is safe and doing well. He sustained a minor injury to his left eye, for which a small procedure was carried out. He will resume shooting tomorrow without any disruption to the schedule. There is no cause for concern, and everything is under control,” the note read.



Doctors, however, advised him to take a brief rest, and he is expected to be back on sets within a couple of days. While the news initially worried fans, the team’s reassurance has put all concerns to rest.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is also Ram Charan’s uncle, reacted to the incident and wished him a speedy recovery. He stated, “Ram Charan should recover quickly. It is known that top-class young hero Ram Charan got injured during the filming of Peddi. I hope he recovers soon.”

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with pivotal roles played by Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film’s music is composed by A. R. Rahman, and it is slated for release on April 30, 2026