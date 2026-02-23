Pawan Kalyan Was Offered Shah Rukh Khan-Level Pay, Reveals Harish Shankar

Director Harish Shankar made striking revelations about Power Star Pawan Kalyan during the promotional event of Ustaad Bhagat Singh held at Mallareddy University, Hyderabad. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The film’s shoot has been wrapped up, and the team recently launched the second single, “Aura of Ustaad,” in front of an energetic crowd of students.



Speaking at the event, Harish Shankar highlighted Pawan Kalyan’s values, discipline, and principles. He recalled an incident after the massive success of Gabbar Singh in 2012.



“After Gabbar Singh became a blockbuster, many producers approached Pawan Kalyan garu with film offers. Even big corporate companies came forward for advertisements. At that time, there was no pan-India concept. They offered him the same remuneration that Shah Rukh Khan was receiving for advertisements. But Pawan Kalyan garu refused,” Harish Shankar said.



He further added, “He told them that some products are not good for health and not good for children. I personally witnessed him walking away from crores of rupees.”



Talking about the newly released song, Harish Shankar said the lyrics were written exclusively with Pawan Kalyan in mind. “Usually, hero introduction songs can suit any actor. But Chandrabose wrote every word of this song keeping only Pawan Kalyan garu in mind. We completed the song in just eight hours.”



He clarified that the song was not driven by fan service alone. “This song came from a deep understanding of Pawan Kalyan’s lifestyle, his cinema journey, and his political journey. Every line reflects his life. His success didn’t come overnight, and that truth is clearly audible in the song.”



The song “Aura of Ustaad” has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics penned by Chandrabose. Concluding on a celebratory note, Harish Shankar said, “Fans perform palabhishekam for Pawan Kalyan. DSP did song abhishekam, and Chandrabose did swarabhishekam. Everything that Pawan Kalyan fans expect will be there in this film.”



Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 26, 2026.

