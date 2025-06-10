Pawan Kalyan vs Balakrishna: Dasara 2025 Gears Up for High-Stakes Cinematic Battle

Evidently, two of Telugu cinema's most-awaited movies are scheduled to lock horns with each other this Dasara season. On September 25, 2025, both OG and Akhanda 2 are gearing up to arrive at the cinemas.



OG is Pawan Kalyan's gangster action drama. Having completed its shoot, it is firm on its release date. Akhanda 2's release date was announced months ago. Releasing its Teaser on the eve of Balakrishna's birthday, its producers reconfirmed the date.



Unless there is a consensus-driven rescheduling of one of the two titans, both films will be in the box-office race. Akhanda 2 is among the most popular of Balakrishna's movies in many years. What Akhanda 2 is to the Nandamuri star, OG is to Pawan Kalyan, fondly referred to as Power Star by his fans.



Genre-wise, both films are as different as they can be. While both are catering to the mass audience, they are distinctive in other ways. Akhanda 2 is an action drama with supernatural and divine elements. OG is a period gangster drama with stylish action. Both films have music by SS Thaman, who must be adopting contrasting musical styles.

