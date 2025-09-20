Pawan Kalyan Turns Singer For OG

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has given fans across the globe an unforgettable surprise. The makers of Ozzy have dropped a special song titled “Washi Yo Washi”, sung by Pawan Kalyan himself — and the internet is already in a frenzy.



Within moments of release, the track has gone viral, with fans hailing it as a “mega feast.” Social media is flooded with celebrations, and the excitement around Ozzy has reached new heights.



Composed by music maestro Thaman, every song from Ozzy has impressed so far, but “Vashi Yo Vashi” stands apart. The song blends Pawan Kalyan’s vintage style and swag with Thaman’s powerful music, making it a once-in-a-lifetime treat. Fans are calling it the perfect reflection of Pawan Kalyan’s aura, with lyrics and beats that elevate the energy to another level.



The anticipation for Ozzy was already sky-high, but this surprise release has doubled the buzz. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness the real box office “OG” Power Star storm the silver screen.



Directed by Sujeeth, Ozzy is being mounted on a grand scale by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The film stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Shriya Reddy. It is slated for a worldwide release on September 25, 2025.