Pawan Kalyan Says Rajendra Prasad Inspired Generations With Humour

Veteran actor Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri, paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday. During the meeting, Rajendra Prasad expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Deputy CM for playing a key role in recommending his name for the prestigious honour and for standing by him.



On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan warmly embraced Rajendra Prasad and felicitated him. He described the Padma Shri as a moment of pride not only for the actor but for the entire Telugu-speaking community.



Expressing his happiness, Pawan Kalyan said he was delighted to see one of his favourite senior actors receive the Padma Award. “The humour and acting you bring to your films have inspired generations. This honour is long overdue, and I am glad that it has finally been recognised,” he remarked.



Rajendra Prasad, in turn, thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for his encouragement and for extending support on behalf of the government. He said the recognition strengthened his resolve to continue contributing meaningfully to cinema.



On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and is also in talks with People Media Factory for a series of content-driven films.

