Pawan Kalyan Quietly Supports Orphaned Children, Fan Page Shares Emotional Details

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is widely admired for his compassionate nature and commitment to helping those in need. Beyond cinema and politics, he is known to extend support quietly, without seeking publicity. A recent post shared by a fan page has once again brought attention to his silent acts of kindness.



According to the post, Pawan Kalyan has taken personal responsibility for the welfare of 48 orphaned children. The fan page claimed that each child receives Rs 5,000 every month directly from Pawan Kalyan’s own salary. In addition to financial assistance, some of the children have reportedly been provided housing support and full educational care. The post described his role not just as a leader, but as someone who has stepped in as both a father and a mother, offering care, protection, and hope for a better future.



The post further stated that Pawan Kalyan has been supporting these children without any publicity, ensuring their education, living conditions, and overall well-being are taken care of consistently.



Reacting to this, film executive producer Sarath Chandra shared a separate real-life incident highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s compassionate approach. He recalled meeting a driver in Kakinada whose daughter was suffering from a rare medical condition that affects only one in fifty lakh people. After failing to receive help from various sources, the man reportedly approached Pawan Kalyan by stopping his convoy.



According to Sarath Chandra, Pawan Kalyan patiently listened to the family’s situation and immediately arranged for the child to be sent to AIG Hospital for medical tests. He also claimed that Pawan Kalyan has been personally supporting the family by transferring Rs 12,000 every month from his own account.



These incidents, widely shared on social media, have touched many hearts and strengthened Pawan Kalyan’s image as a leader who practices compassion through action rather than words.



On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

