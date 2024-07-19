Pawan Kalyan prefers minimalistic look, says art director Anand Sai

Pawan Kalyan prefers minimalistic look, says art director Anand SaiPopular Tollywood art director Anand Sai has designed the office room of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan to make it more simple and people-friendly. “We removed all ghastly colours and preferred minimalistic white since Pawan Kalyan prefers natural colours like white and bamboo over luxurious looks,’ says Anand Sai, who also replaced luxury sofas with fabric stuff. “Fabric is nature-friendly and Pawan wants to make his room too simple and people-friendly since he is quite a humble person at heart,” he adds. Despite his superstardom, he has always led a simple and sedate lifestyle and hasn't taken the success to his head. “He is a superstar and now a Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, yet he is the same humble person to me as I know from my childhood days. He introduced me to films with ‘Tholi Prema’ and I haven't had to look back ever since,” he adds.



The famed art director who showcased his art work in big films like ‘Yamadonga’, ‘Sainikudu’ and ‘Brindavanam’ to carve a niche for himself in Tollywood. However, he rose to new heights after giving a makeover to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri and showcased his creative genius. “The temple makeover was a memorable job and I still feel like a god sent opportunity,” he explains. Coming back to his friendship with Pawan Kalyan, he adds, “I worked in most of his films like ‘Kushi’, ‘Thammudu’ and his upcoming film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and he gives complete creative freedom so I had a great time working with him. He is one of my well-wishers and I would cherish the moments I spent with him in the last two decades,” he concludes.





