Pawan Kalyan Infused Energy into AP Polls, says Lagadapati Sridhar

Popular Telugu producer Lagadapati Sridhar hails actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan as the ‘man of the moment’ in the recently concluded state and parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh. “Undoubtedly, Pawan Kalyan ushered in fresh energy into elections in Andhra Pradesh and restored the chances and pride of TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance,” he says and adds, “When he walked out of the jail wherein former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was lodged in and announced his alliance with Telugu Desam Party, it has changed the game in AP political scene.



Thereafter, his charisma and crowd-pulling prowess besides his hard-hitting speeches against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YCP leaders, turned the tables in favor of the alliance. While social media was buzzing with his comments and counters and created ripples in the political domain,” he points out.

Otherwise, it would have been a different ball game altogether. “Pawan Kalyan wooed young voters and women with his popularity and his one-liners caught the attention of voters. He also sacrificed many seats during the seat-sharing agreement for the overall welfare of the state and also overcame many hurdles and brickbats from his own party members but still held his fort with confidence,’ he points out.

He draws parallels to his film career in Tollywood as he rose to become a superstar with a slew of blockbusters from ‘Kushi to ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Gabbar Singh’ to ‘Atharintiki Dharedi’ to stay ahead of his colleagues in Tollywood. “His energetic performances and unique mannerisms besides his stylish action and fearless roles made him a darling of youth and masses. He carried the fiery energy into the election arena too,’ he concludes.