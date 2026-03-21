Pawan Kalyan Hails Chiranjeevi’s Free Education Initiative

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Chiranjeevi unveiled a heartfelt initiative aimed at providing free education to underprivileged children, drawing inspiration from Tamil star Suriya. The announcement has garnered widespread appreciation, including strong support from his brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.



Sharing his thoughts on social media, Chiranjeevi reflected on his long-standing commitment to social causes. He recalled how, 25 years ago, he initiated blood donation drives after recognizing the urgent need for blood and the lives lost due to shortages. Now, he aims to address another crucial issue — access to education for the poor.



In his message, Chiranjeevi stated that he wants to expand this initiative beyond the Telugu states and reach wherever there is a genuine need. Inspired by Suriya’s educational efforts, he expressed his desire to empower underprivileged children through knowledge and learning opportunities.



Responding to this noble move, Pawan Kalyan lauded his elder brother’s vision and generosity. He described the initiative as a reflection of Chiranjeevi’s “broad heart” and emphasized the transformative power of education. Highlighting that knowledge can be spread through educational support, Pawan Kalyan congratulated Chiranjeevi for his commitment to lighting “the lamps of knowledge in the homes of the poor.”



The initiative is being seen as another significant step in Chiranjeevi’s journey of philanthropy, reinforcing his legacy not just as a megastar, but also as a socially responsible leader inspiring millions.

