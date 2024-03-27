Pawan Kalyan heaps praises on Ram Charan













Superstar Pawan Kalyan wished hotshot star Ram Charan on his birthday and hoped he would reach new heights in the future. “My hearty birthday wishes to Ram Charan who has been hailed as Global Star after being part of Oscar-winning movie ‘RRR”, he said and added, “His God belief has kept in good stead and also made him think maturely. In addition, he also respects elders and intellectuals.”

He also said that Ram Charan is keen to learn new things and that such an attitude will help him in the long run. “It will help him to reach greater heights in his career and I wish him to lead a prosperous and healthy life,” he wrote. He also lauded Charan for carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. "I hope he will score more hits and gain the love of fans."

Right now, Pawan Kalyan is busy campaigning for the upcoming elections, while his upcoming film ‘OG’ is set to hit the screens on September 27. It is billed to be an action adventure revolving around a gangster.