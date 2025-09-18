Pawan Kalyan's OG Gets Ticket Hike In AP, Focus Shifts To Telangana

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film, OG, is gearing up for a massive release in Andhra Pradesh with a big boost from the state government.

The AP government has cleared special shows and officially sanctioned a ticket price hike for ten days, starting from September 25 to October 4.



As per the G.O., ticket prices will see an additional hike of ₹125 in single screens and ₹150 in multiplexes, in addition to the existing rates. Adding to the frenzy, benefit shows have also been permitted with tickets priced as high as ₹1000 in select locations.



Earlier, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also enjoyed a similar surge, although it couldn’t fully capitalize on it due to weak content. However, trade circles are confident that OG—packed with commercial elements—will make the most of this favorable push.



With Andhra Pradesh clearing the decks, all eyes are now on Telangana, where the industry is keenly awaiting clarity on permissions for special shows and variable hikes. A green signal from the Telangana government could further amplify the film’s opening momentum.