Pawan Kalyan Fans in Celebratory Mood, Millions of Views for Trailer

The charisma and popularity of power star Pawan Kalyan seem as unshakable as ever. Just two days ago, the trailer launch event for Hari Hara Veera Mallu had to be cancelled at Sandhya Theatres in Hyderabad due to an overwhelming turnout of fans. “Despite the cancellation, the trailer released in other centres has already crossed a record-breaking 40 million views, proving Pawan Kalyan’s enduring hold over his legion of fans,” says producer Lagadapati Sridhar. “The anticipation for Pawan’s comeback film is sky-high, and fans across the two Telugu states are in celebration mode,” he adds.

At an earlier event, producer A.M. Rathnam addressed the film’s detractors directly. “Some say OG, OG,” he remarked, referencing another Pawan Kalyan project. “But Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a high-octane action film with huge potential. We aren’t concerned with a few negative reports,” he asserted, boosting fans’ confidence.

The trailer itself has generated buzz for Pawan’s clap-worthy dialogues and daring action sequences. Sridhar highlights that the actor has gone the extra mile for the film, not just honing his martial arts skills but also contributing behind the scenes as a technician. “His dedication and passion will be visible on screen. Despite the extended production timeline, audiences will see the depth of his effort,” he assures.

Adding to the film’s commercial prospects is Pawan Kalyan’s recent political success. After aligning with the TDP and helping form the government in Andhra Pradesh, his popularity has grown beyond his traditional fan base. “Contrary to the notion that political affiliation might erode star power, his new political stature has expanded his reach and influence,” Sridhar explains.

With a reported budget exceeding ₹220 crore, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most expensive films of Pawan Kalyan’s career.Distributors and producers are closely analyzing their market potential. “Pawan is expected to deliver massive openings not only in the Telugu states but also in the US and other major markets,” Sridhar says. “It remains to be seen if producers will opt for hiked ticket prices and special shows to boost collections and recover their money a bit faster.”

The film’s historical narrative, touching upon Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Nizam-era atrocities, is also expected to resonate with Hindi-speaking audiences and beyond just the Telugu states. Sridhar points out, “Recent successes like The Kashmir Files and Chhava show there’s strong demand for nationalist-themed films. With the right strategy, Hari Hara Veera Mallu could well become Pawan Kalyan’s breakout hit in North India too.”

After big Telugu stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan expanding their fan base worldwide, 'Pawan Kalyan would be joining this elite list for sure," he concludes