Pawan Kalyan: "Cinema Has No Religion Or Language" Amid Boycott Calls

Amid calls to boycott or restrict Kannada films such as Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Telugu states, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and noted actor Pawan Kalyan has taken a firm stand against such retaliatory measures. Instead, he openly extended his support for the ticket price hike of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring that cinema should unite people, not divide them.

In a statement, Pawan Kalyan said: "Cinema, music, sports, and cultural arts have no boundaries of language, region, caste, or religion. Their core purpose is to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. It is unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal agendas, tried to block the screening of OG in theatres across Karnataka. In response, some voices have now begun to suggest that Kannada films, such as Kantara, should be restricted in our Telugu states. I do not support this thinking."



He added: "Art and cinema must spread joy, bridge cultures, and bring people together, not drive them apart. Every individual has the right to watch the film they love. If you don’t like a film, you can choose not to watch it – but using personal hate or agendas to target films is simply unacceptable. Today, Indian cinema is being celebrated across the globe in every language. At a time like this, any attempt to confine art within regional limits must be strongly rejected. Let us support good films, wherever they come from."



Pawan Kalyan’s remarks come even as his own film They Call Him OG faced hurdles in Karnataka, where its release encountered restrictions reportedly due to local opposition. Despite this, OG has performed well commercially and won positive reviews across Telugu states. His backing of Kantara: Chapter 1 reflects his larger vision of cinema as a cultural bridge rather than a tool for regional rivalry.