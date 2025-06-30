Pawan Kalyan Calls Kamal Haasan As 'Complete Filmmaker'

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in Thug Life, has been selected as a member of the Academy Awards 2025 committee. This prestigious recognition celebrates his extraordinary contributions to world cinema. Following the announcement, fans and celebrities alike have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the iconic actor.



Among those who warmly responded to the news was Tollywood actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. In a heartfelt message, he called it a moment of immense pride for the Indian film industry.



Pawan Kalyan praised Kamal Haasan not merely as an actor but as a complete filmmaker, highlighting his mastery over all facets of cinema—writing, directing, producing, and even singing. Reflecting on Haasan’s illustrious career spanning six decades, Pawan described him as a true master whose influence extends far beyond Indian cinema.“His cinematic brilliance as an actor, storyteller, and director, along with his versatile talent and decades of experience, have made a lasting impact on Indian and global cinema,” Pawan wrote.



He concluded by offering his warm congratulations and wishing Kamal Haasan many more years of meaningful contributions to cinema.

