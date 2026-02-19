Pawan Kalyan And Harish Shankar Share BTS Moment From ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar share BTS moment from 'Ustaad Bhagat SinghPawan Kalyan is all set to return to the big screen as a cop in his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ahead of the first song's release, the makers shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the set featuring Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. The production house shared the update via social media. The comment section quickly filled with fire and heart emojis, reflecting the massive anticipation from fans.

The second song, Aura of Ustaad, will be out on February 22. A promo for it will be released later today.



The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026, a date officially confirmed by the makers earlier this month. Sree Leela and Raashi Khanna star as the female leads, while the soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Parthiban has a prominent role.



Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar. Their previous film, Gabbar Singh, was a massive blockbuster at the box office, setting high expectations for this reunion.

