Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives On: Fans Mark 12 Years Since His Passing

Fans and loved ones across the world marked the 12th anniversary of Paul Walker’s passing on November 30. The actor, best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, died in a tragic car crash in Santa Clarita, California in 2013 at the age of 40.

12 years later, and his impact is enduring.



Honoring Paul today and always, and continuing his mission through the @paulwalkerfdn. 💙 pic.twitter.com/3bmFa3p0ON — Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) November 30, 2025

This year’s remembrance was especially emotional as his daughter, Meadow Walker, shared heartfelt tributes on social media, including childhood photos and messages honouring his legacy. Meadow, now a model and philanthropist, continues her father’s humanitarian work through the Paul Walker Foundation, which promotes ocean conservation and youth empowerment.

Walker’s co-stars also paid tribute, with Vin Diesel posting a sentimental message reflecting on their bond and the lasting void left by his absence. Fans worldwide echoed similar sentiments online, celebrating Paul Walker not only as an actor but as a humble, generous and compassionate human being. Over the years, Meadow has kept his memory alive through charitable initiatives and emotional public messages, reminding the world to “do good and live life like Paul.” Twelve years on, Paul Walker remains an enduring figure in Hollywood — admired for his talent, kindness and the legacy he continues to inspire. This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, intern at Deccan Chronicle



