Patriot Subhash Chandra Bose roars on Telugu screens

With the legendary Subhash Chandra Bose picture shown behind Kamal Haasan in the intro of 'Indian 2,' it looks like filmmakers are fascinated with the valiant freedom fighter and using his revered name for their movies. In the 1990s blockbuster "Indian', a veteran freedom fighter, Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), is shown as a member of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose. He becomes a vigilante to weed out societal corruption and goes on a killing spree. “Indian 2’ will definitely have some shots about Subhas Chandra Bose since their earlier film ‘Indian’ released in 1996 has shown Kamal Haasan shaking hands with Netaji. Thanks to good CG work, those episodes were appreciated. Now, in its sequel 'Indian 2', Senapathy announces his comeback with Subhash Chandra Bose's picture behind him We have to see how much more Netaji would be shown in the sequel," says national award winning producer Raj Kandukuri who made ‘Gautama Buddha’ in 2008

Even straight Telugu films had mentioned about the legendary freedom fighter in films like 'Spy' starring Nikhil Siddarth. The actor gets inspired by the valiant freedom fighter and his dare-devil deeds and finds his disbanded nuclear centre in the movie. "There have been biopics and documentaries on 'Netaji' but rarely a commercial spy thriller which talks about him or the many secrets surrounding his life. However, when you watched the film 'Spy,' it was a bit disappointing since the information in the film was nothing new and didn't align with the story. The hype around the revered personality was not justified,' says a director on condition of anonymity. Similarly, recent Telugu film, 'Devil' also touched upon Netaji as a British secret Agent (Kalyan Ram) in the process of bursting crimes with his brawn and brain, also gets an opportunity to save Subhas Chandra Bose from Britisher's devious plan in the movie. "I think legendary figures have to be shown in proper perspective by giving enough meat to their valour and ideological moorings besides their unflinching honesty, rather than just using them in bits and pieces and diluting their larger-than-life image, “ cautions Kandukuri.