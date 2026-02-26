Park Chan-wook to Head Jury at 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026

The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence in May 2026, with reports confirming that acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as Jury President for its 79th edition.

Best known for films such as Joint Security Area and the cult classic Oldboy, Park becomes the first South Korean filmmaker to head the Cannes jury in the festival’s seven-decade history. He is also among the few Asian directors to have presided over the jury, following the likes of Wong Kar-wai, who chaired the panel in 2006.

Park shares a longstanding association with Cannes. *Oldboy* premiered at the festival in 2004, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix, cementing his global reputation as a master storyteller with a distinctive visual style.

Festival president Iris Knobloch and director Thierry Fremaux praised Park’s cinematic vision in a joint statement, expressing delight in celebrating his talent and highlighting the strength of South Korean cinema in engaging with contemporary issues.

This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, interning with Deccan Chronicle.