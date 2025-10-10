'Param Sundari' Arrives On Prime Video As A Rs 349 Rental

Sidhartha Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Param Sundari' has made its digital debut on Prime Video. If you are planning to watch it, there’s a twist: 'Param Sundari' is only available to rent. Subscribers cannot watch it for free; they have to pay Rs 349 to stream the movie. Whether viewers will buy the movie to watch it on Prime Video remains to be seen.



The film was released with huge expectations but failed to fare well at the box office. 'Param Sundari' earned mixed reviews from all quarters.

It is directed by Tushar Jalota and was backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

