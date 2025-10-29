Paradox Drops Biggest Dance Anthem of 2025 ‘Naach Meri Nagin’ with Neelkamal, Soundarya

Paradox, one of India’s youngest, dynamic and biggest breakout artists, has joined forces with popular Bhojpuri singer Neelkamal Singh, known for his viral blockbuster tracks, for their latest release ‘Naach Meri Nagin’. The track also features the stunning actress Soundarya Sharma, adding glamour and energy to this high-octane dance anthem. Set to become one of the biggest tracks of the year, the song blends desi beats with a powerful hook step that’s bound to go viral among music lovers.

Speaking about the new track and collaboration, Paradox shared, ‘Naach Meri Nagin’, challenged me in the coolest way, both musically and physically. The track is pure fire, that bites with bass and carries our signature attitude. I’ve always told stories through my lyrics, but this time I wanted to express with movement too. Dancing alongside Soundarya Sharma and Neelkamal brought a whole new energy to the track. I hope people feel that power the moment the beat drops.



With its infectious rhythm, captivating choreography, and powerhouse collaboration, this desi club banger is set to dominate playlists and dance floors across the country. ‘Naach Meri Nagin’ is now available on all major music streaming platforms.









