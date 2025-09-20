Pandit Venkatesh Kumar to Receive Sangeetha Vidwan Award

Renowned Hindustani vocalist Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar has been selected for this year's State Sangeetha Vidwan award, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraj Tangadagi announced on Saturday.

The award, presented annually by the Department of Kannada and Culture during the 'Nada Habba Dasara' celebrations, will be conferred at a special ceremony in front of the Mysuru Palace on September 22. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the honour, the minister said in a statement.

Expressing happiness over the selection, Tangadagi said Pandit Venkatesh Kumar is regarded as one of the finest exponents of Hindustani classical music and has won wide acclaim in India and abroad through his renditions. The selection was made by a committee headed by musician Y K Muddukrishna. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a citation.

Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, a native of Lakshmipura in Ballari district, is celebrated for his soulful voice and contributions to Hindustani classical music, particularly the Kirana and Gwalior gharanas, two of its major schools.