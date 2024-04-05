Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar Headlines Prestigious Concert Series 2024

Hyderabad: Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar is set to headline the prestigious Classical Concert Series 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 7 pm, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Organised by the Sangitanjaly Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Telangana, this marks the fourth season of the esteemed concert series. The concert aims to not only showcase the richness of Indian classical music but also provide a platform for emerging talents in the field, the organisers said.

Accompanying Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar will be Ajinkya Joshi on tabla and Abhishek Shinkar on harmonium.

Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, hailed as a maestro from the Mewati Gharana, boasts an illustrious career spanning over three decades. His international acclaim in Hindustani classical and devotional music makes him an iconic figure of his generation. With his dedication, hard work, patience, and perseverance, he has inspired countless aspiring musicians.

The concert is organised in aid of Autism Ashram, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorders. In addition, the event will feature free invites and donor passes for entry. "Indian classical music, with its rich ragas and soothing melodies, is known to leave a positive impact on the minds of listeners, a fact supported by clinical studies," Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee chairman Sangitanjaly Foundation said.

