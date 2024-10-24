Pushpa 2 Will Break KGF, Baahubali Records: Ani Thadani

To showcase their business prospects across India, Mythri Movie Makers arranged an event and introduced distributors from various regions. “It has the potential to break records of Bahubali 2 and KGF 2," says Hindi distributor Anil Thadani who says that Allu Arjun has attained superstardom in India.

“We tasted huge success with the Hindi version of “Pushpa The Rise’ and now we are hoping that Allu Arjun and Sukumar would repeat the magic and rock box office success in North and other parts of India. In fact, we are releasing Pushpa 2 even in Bengali and surely Telugu cinema is expanding beyond imagination,' he adds.

Top Kollywood production house AGS is releasing Tamil versions all over Tamil Nadu. “Only films of Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith have registered double-digit openings on day one but we are hoping that Allu Arjun will join this elite club and draw sensational openings in Tamil Nadu. We have released our last film ‘GOAT’ featuring Vijay on 800-odd screens and we would definitely get a similar number of theatres for Pushpa The Rule since it has big potential,’ he adds

Laksmikanth Reddy who is releasing Pushpa 2 in Karnataka says, “KGF and KGF 2 had set a record of Rs 90 crore collections in Karnataka. Riding on Allu Arjun’s huge following in Karnataka, we are going to hit 500 odd screens which are 100 screens more than KGF because it is a new-action action adventure,” he points out. Even distributors from Malayalam and other regions also ‘expressed confidence’ about the film shattering box office records.'

Producer Naveen Yerneni claimed that they have advanced the release of the much-hyped movie to December 5 instead of December 6. “All distributors felt that a longer weekend would be an advantage for our action film and so we had to prepone by a day,” he informs.

On the question about more shooting days and few breaks in between, producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili, admits, ‘Definitely, we shot for additional days and also few breaks happened. However, all our efforts were to dish out a wonderful movie which would enthrall fans all over the world since it is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema," he concludes.