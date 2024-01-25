Padma Vibhushan for Megastar Chiranjeevi

Adding another feather to his cap, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is set to receive the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor. The Central government revealed the names of Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day in 2024.

The 67-year-old actor is known for his acting brilliance and had previously been honored with the Padma Bhushan award. For his exceptional achievements in the field of cinema and his philanthropic endeavors, the government announced the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award for him.The ace actor has left no stone unturned and has tried his hand at everything. He was seen in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and Kannada films. Apart from hos acting prowess, the Megastar is also known for his philanthropic work. He established the Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks which enables thousands of blood and eye donations.The Padma Vibhushan is presented to people for “exceptional and distinguished service.” The recipients of the award are announced around Republic Day – January 26. The President of India presents the coveted award.Chiru has completed over 150-odd films in his illustrious career. Previously, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006. He was last seen in ‘Waltair Veeraiya’. Currently, he is working on his 156th film which is titled ‘Viswambhara'.Earlier, Tollywood stalwarts late Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and S P Balasubramaniam were bestowed with Padma Vibushan honors.