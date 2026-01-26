Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Madhavan, Prosenjit Among Honourees

New Delhi:Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and R Madhavan were among the 131 individuals recognised with Padma Awards for their distinguished contribution in the field of arts.Veteran actor Dharmendra, who died in November last year at the age of 89, was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour, posthumously for his legacy in Indian cinema.



Dharmendra, known for classics like "Sholay", "Anupama", "Satyakam" and "Chupke Chupke", had a career spanning over six decades, with the war drama "Ikkis" this year being his last release.

Dharmendra's wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, said her husband "deserves" the honour for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

"I'm feeling extremely happy for him. He deserves this award for his contribution as an actor. He has been working in the industry for over six decades and has contributed immensely to the Indian film industry.

"He has done such wonderful roles and because of that people still remember him fondly. He will always live in the hearts of the audience. He is a very beautiful actor and person. He has inspired so many youngsters to pursue their dreams," Malini told PTI.

Yagnik, one of India's most celebrated names in music, was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution. She ruled the 1990s music scene in Bollywood with chartbusters such as "Tip Tip Barsa Pani", "Dekha Hai Pehli Baar", "Ek Do Teen", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and many others.

"I want to thank the Government of India for giving me this prestigious honour and I want to thank my listeners for their unconditional love," the singer told PTI in a voice note message.

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been recognised with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema through films such as "Anubhavangal Paalichakal", "Thrishna", "Yathra", "Thalapathy", "Vatsalyam", "Makkal Aatchi" and "Pokkiri Raja".

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was conferred the Padma Shri for his longstanding contribution to Bengali and Indian cinema. Chatterjee is one of the most illustrious names in Bengali cinema, with movies such as "Chokher Bali", "Shob Charitro Kalponik", "Dosar", "Autograph", "Moner Manush", "Shanghai" and OTT show "Jubilee" to his credit.

"I will first dedicate the honour to my mother, who sacrificed so much in her life to bring us up and paved my journey, which went on for four decades. I also share the honour with my family, my son Mishuk. But what I have become has been made possible because of my countless audiences," Chatterjee told PTI.

Actor R Madhavan, known for films such as "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "3 Idiots", "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Dhurandhar", received the Padma Shri honour for his versatile work in Hindi, Tamil and international cinema.

Late Satish Shah, known for his comic roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Main Hoon Na" and the television series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", was among the Padma Shri awardees from the arts community.

JD Majethia, producer of the popular sitcom "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", in which Satish Shah played the fan-favourite role of Indravadan Sarabhai, said the show's team is "elated" about this honour being conferred on the actor, who died on October 25 last year at the age of 74.

"We are elated. We have a WhatsApp group of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and each and every person is happy and feels this honour is well-deserving. Satish ji's fans were shattered when he passed away.

"The whole country loved him because he spread laughter and joy for decades. This award is a result of that," Majethia told PTI.

The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours, are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year to acknowledge exceptional service in various disciplines.

This year, 131 awardees - five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri - were announced.