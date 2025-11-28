Paanch Minar Available for Streaming on Prime Video

There is a timeline for most Telugu movies to be streaming on OTT platforms after four weeks of their theatrical release. Raj Tarun’s recent release, Paanch Minar, made its digital debut within a week of its release. Currently, the film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The film was released in theatres on November 21. There was just a seven-day gap between the theatrical and digital release of the film.



Paanch Minar is directed by Ram Kadumula. Rashi Singh, Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivasa Reddy, Sudharshan, among others, appear in key roles. Paanch Minar is produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy.

