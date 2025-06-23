"Our Judgment Was Wrong": Naga Babu Discusses Niharika's Divorce

Naga Babu’s daughter, Niharika, married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020. They parted ways in 2023 due to differences. In a recent interview, Naga Babu opened up about Niharika’s divorce.



He stated, “Niharika and I often talk about everything. I never intervene in my children’s careers. I don’t care if my children’s movies are hits or flops; their happiness is my priority. What’s the point of having crores if they aren't happy? When Varun told me he wanted to marry Lavanya Tripathi, my immediate question was, ‘Are you going to be happy with her? Will you avoid problems in the future?’ Varun assured me he would be happy with her, and then I approved his marriage. Varun’s judgment was right; they are happy now."



Naga Babu added, "However, in Niharika’s case, my judgment was wrong. That marriage was our mistake; we couldn’t judge it properly. We didn’t force the marriage; when the proposal came, she said yes, and we thought it would be good. But they weren't in sync, and they parted ways by mutual decision. I never tried or forced them to stay together. They weren’t happy and didn’t want to stay together, and I was okay with their decision. Currently, Niharika is busy producing movies. She might marry someone else at some point in her life.”

