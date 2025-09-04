OG is Among the Costliest Films in Tollywood, Says DVV Danayya

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s much-hyped action drama OG is gearing up for a massive release on September 25, with reports suggesting it could open in nearly 1,000 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“I can’t reveal exact numbers, but we are planning a very wide release since this is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu states as well as overseas,” said producer DVV Danayya, who has reportedly invested over ₹220 crore into the project. “It is among the costliest films in Tollywood, made to match Pawan Kalyan’s stature and charisma.”

The producer revealed that director Sujeeth has crafted a unique gangster action saga set in the 1980s. “We intended to deliver a never-before-seen action spectacle. The overwhelming response to the glimpse boosted our confidence. We erected massive sets, shot in multiple locales for an authentic period look, and spent lavishly to create a true big-screen experience,” he added.

Danayya, who earlier delivered the ₹1,500-crore global blockbuster RRR, says he is drawn to mounting large-scale films: “New-generation audiences love grandeur, and that serves my vision. Big Telugu star movies filled with action, songs, and heroism have taken our cinema to the global stage. It’s time for Telugu audiences to feel proud that our makers are breaching language and regional barriers.”

Reflecting on his track record of working with stars like Mahesh Babu (Bharat Ane Nenu), Ram Charan (Vinaya Vidheya Rama), and Allu Arjun (Desamuduru), the producer said, “Working with superstars gives me a high. They have dedicated fan bases, so choosing the right script and pairing it with the right director is crucial. If it matches expectations, when everything clicks, it creates box-office history. Overall, my journey has been wonderful.”