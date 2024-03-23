Top 7 Pakistani Dramas According to IMDB Ratings

Pakistani dramas have carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment world with their captivating storylines and stellar performances. Here are the top 7 Pakistani dramas based on IMDB ratings:1. Pyarey Afzal (9.0)Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Sohai Ali Abro, and Sana Javed, Pyarey Afzal stands out as the highest-rated Pakistani drama on IMDB, scoring 9.0 out of 10. Airing from 2013 to 2014, it garnered acclaim for its engaging plot and remarkable performances.2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (8.9)Featuring Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, and Samina Peerzada, Zindagi Gulzar Hai earned a rating of 8.9 on IMDB. Aired from 2012 to 2013, this drama resonated with audiences for its compelling narrative and outstanding cast.3. Humsafar (8.9)Humsafar, starring Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Naveen Waqar, received an IMDB rating of 8.9. Known for its romantic storyline, it garnered widespread recognition worldwide and became a fan favorite.4. Suno Chanda (8.8)The rom-com Suno Chanda, featuring Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed, achieved an IMDB rating of 8.8. With its impressive storyline and stellar performances, it garnered immense love from both Pakistani and Indian audiences.5. Hum Tum (8.7)Hum Tum, starring Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan, and Sarah Khan, secured an IMDB rating of 8.7. A family drama, it entertained viewers with its captivating plot and engaging characters.6. Mere Humsafar (8.6)Mere Humsafar, starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, earned an IMDB rating of 8.6. Airing from 2021 to 2022, it quickly gained popularity for its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.7. Meray Paas Tum Ho (8.3)Starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui, Meray Paas Tum Ho received an IMDB rating of 8.3. A tale of love and betrayal, it captured the hearts of viewers during its run from 2019 to 2020.These Pakistani dramas continue to enthrall audiences with their gripping narratives and unforgettable characters, solidifying their status as some of the best in the industry.