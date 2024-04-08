Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash's Vikkatakavi Progressing at Rapid Pace

Naresh Agastya,Megha Akash renowned for their acting talent, are coming together to entertain movie lovers with their upcoming webseries Vikkatakavi. The webseries is bankrolled on SRT Entertainments renowned for their interesting and big budget projects like Vishwak Sen's Mechanic Rocky and earlier came up with films like Ravi Teja's Disco Raja,Nela Ticket ,Vaishnav Tej's Kinnerasani and Adi Saikumar's Chuttalabbayi.







Naresh Agastya has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his penchant for diverse genres and standout performances, earning acclaim for his roles in films like "Mathu Vadalara," "MayaLo," and "Dilwara." Now, he is set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming project helmed by the talented director Pradeep Maddali.





Titled "Vikkatakavi," this webseries has piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts, with its intriguing premise and unique storyline. Zee5 which is known to thrill viewers by coming up with unique shows, films and webseries is bringing this interesting and intriguing webseries in front of the people and give them a completely different experience.Teja Desharaju provided impactful story, intense screenplay and thought-provoking dialogues for the webseries.





Currently, the project is progressing at a rapid pace, with the filmmakers announcing the completion of 50% of the shoot. Adding to the excitement is the casting of the versatile actress Megha Akash in the lead role alongside Naresh Agastya.





Megha Akash, known for her memorable performances in films like "LIE," "Chal Mohana Ranga," and "Petta," brings her trademark charm and talent to "Vikkatakavi." With an impressive filmography that includes diverse roles in movies such as "Raja Raja Chora," "Dear Megha," "Gurthundha Seethakalam," "Ravanasura," and "Manucharitra," she is set to elevate the on-screen chemistry with Naresh Agastya.





"Vikkatakavi" promises to be a gripping narrative, marking the debut of the first ever detective series in the backdrop of Telangana. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque village of "Amaragiri" in the Nallamalla forest, the story unravels the mysteries surrounding a 30-year-old curse that has haunted the villagers since the annexation of Hyderabad. As Detective Ramakrishna delves deeper into the village's secrets, entwined with ancient folklore and contemporary intrigue, he races against time to decipher the enigmatic puzzle before the truth is lost forever beneath the waters of the impending Srisailam project.





Backed by the prestigious SRT Entertainments banner and produced by Ram Talluri, "Vikkatakavi" is a testament to uncompromising quality and creative freedom. With no constraints on budget and a commitment to delivering a stellar cinematic experience, the team is poised to captivate audiences with their vision and craftsmanship on the silver screen.