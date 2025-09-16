ZEE5 Tamil’s Veduvan to Premiere October 10

ZEE5 Tamil has announced its latest original series Veduvan (meaning hunter), set to premiere on October 10. The series is headlined by Kanna Ravi, best known for Coolie, and also features Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair in pivotal roles.

Veduvan is described as an intense emotional drama exploring themes of love, loyalty, and the consequences of choices, brought to life through layered storytelling and powerful performances.

After the success of Sattamum Neethiyum, the platform continues its focus on rooted, high-impact originals with this new release. A trailer for the series has been released on YouTube, giving audiences a glimpse of the gripping narrative.