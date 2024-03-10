Vishwak Sen's Gaami OTT Release on This Platform

As anticipation mounts for the theatrical release of Vishwak Sen's adventure drama "Gaami," the film continues to grab headlines for its stunning visuals despite its modest budget. While fans eagerly await its cinematic debut, recent buzz suggests an imminent digital release. Stay tuned for streaming details.





Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the new song "Shivam – The Spirit of Gaami," featuring vocals by veteran singer Shankar Mahadevan and compositions by Naresh Kumaran. The trailer launch ceremony garnered widespread praise, with even Rebel Star Prabhas commending the team's efforts in a video message, further heightening anticipation for the film's release.





Amidst the buzz, reports reveal that ZEE5 has acquired the digital rights for "Gaami" in a lucrative deal. While the streaming date is yet to be officially announced, speculation hints at an early April release, promising an exciting OTT debut for Vishwak Sen's much-anticipated venture. Stay tuned for updates on "Gaami's" digital premiere on ZEE5.