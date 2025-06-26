ZEE5 Brings Free Blockbuster Fridays; Unlocks Premium Movies to Stream Free in 7 Languages

In a significant step to widen content accessibility and drive deeper platform engagement, ZEE5 has launched a new initiative that makes select blockbuster films from its premium movies catalogue available for free to all users.



Starting June 20, ZEE5 is releasing one top-performing film every Friday across seven Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — on its platform. Each title would be available FREE to stream for a few weeks, allowing users ample time to explore and enjoy high-quality cinema without a subscription.



Commenting on this initiative, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “At ZEE5, we believe great stories should be within everyone’s reach. “Friday Box Office” is our way of democratising access to high-quality entertainment by bringing some of our most loved premium titles to a larger audience. This initiative not only strengthens our multilingual storytelling proposition but also invites new users to experience the richness of the ZEE5 content universe. It’s a consumer-centric move designed to build habit, increase reach, and reaffirm our role as India’s leading destination for diverse and inclusive entertainment.



The initiative features a curated lineup of acclaimed titles such as Tarla, Pad Man, Lost, Projapoti, Aparajito, Vikram Vedha, Valimai, Bangarraju, Geetha Govindam, Drishya 2, Tonic, and more, designed to reflect ZEE5’s strength in diverse storytelling and regional resonance.



With this campaign, ZEE5 reinforces its commitment to making quality storytelling more inclusive — reaching India’s increasingly digital, language-diverse audience with their favourite content.

